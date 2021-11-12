Storm Team 11: Light rain mixed with a little bit of snow early Saturday – Cold weekend

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies overnight. A little light rain in the lower elevations and wintry mix in some of the higher elevations. The low will be 36 degrees.

Any leftover showers or flurries end by mid to late morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy and chilly. The high will be near 47 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 29 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and cold with a high of 50 degrees.

We will see a weak weather system move into the area Sunday night and early Monday morning which could bring cloudy skies to the area. There could be a few passing snowflakes across some of our northern counties in southwest Virginia and across the higher elevations of east Tennessee. The low will be near 28 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 45 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 29 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high near 56 degrees.

We may see a few clouds Tuesday night with a low near 34 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to partly cloudy skies with a high of 63 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 40 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be near 62 degrees.

Showers will be possible Thursday night with a low near 43 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 62 degrees.

