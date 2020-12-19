Storm Team 11: Light rain in spots and mountain snow to start Sunday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, December 19, 2020

Clouds thicken tonight with a few mountain snow showers toward daybreak as our next weather maker approaches. A low of 34 degrees.



There won’t be much moisture in place as a system moves over us Sunday. It will give us areas of light rain and mountain snow showers mainly in the morning. Very light accumulations are possible especially starting around 4,000 feet. Drizzle is possible in the afternoon with peeks of sunshine as well. The high at 46 degrees.



Mostly cloudy and chilly Sunday night. Drizzle or sprinkles possible at times with lows in the mid 30s.



After drizzle early Monday, look for a period of sunshine in the afternoon. Cool and breezy with a high of 48 degrees.



A quick moving disturbance may have enough of a punch to kick off a few snow showers or flurries especially in the higher terrain Monday night and Tuesday morning.



We’ll have more sun again Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid 40s.



Briefly warmer Wednesday with highs in the 50s.



A strong storm system will move in Thursday, which is Christmas Eve. Winds are expected to kick up later in the day. Rain is likely in the morning before switching to snow at some point for everyone. The exact timing is unclear so stay tuned. Temperatures start off in the 40s and steadily drop throughout the day Thursday.



We still have a chance of some snow into Friday, which is Christmas Day, but it’s too early for details or any idea how much, if any, we’ll see from this system. One thing’s much more certain is that it will be a cold Christmas this year with highs in the 20s and 30s and lows in the teens and 20s. Wind chill values could easily be lower than that.



Have a great weekend!