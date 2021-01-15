Storm Team 11: Light rain and snow expected this morning

Light rain and snow this morning

Our next weather maker arrives this morning with light rain from sunrise to mid-morning, with light rain mixing with snow spreading into the mountains from mid-morning through midday. The latest radar view is here

Accumulations will be light, around half an inch for the KY/VA border, with up to 1” for Blue Ridge Mountains of E. TN and W. N.C.

Conditions clear briefly this afternoon with mid 40’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 30’s in the mountains.

Cold Winter Weekend Ahead

A blast of cold air will arrive Saturday bringing with it scattered snow showers and occasional squalls with the potential for a quick accumulation along with brief gusty winds. Accumulations will vary from 1 to 3 inches in the mountains, to a dusting up to an inch in the Tri-Cities.

Temperatures will be in the mid 30’s with chill values in the teens and 20’s. Light snow will be possible Sunday with a continued extra cold weather pattern.

More Winter Next Week

Another system on Monday will keep those snow showers around with a continued cold weather pattern with highs only in the 30’s.