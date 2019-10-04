Storm Team 11: Less Heat Today

STORM TEAM 11

Friday

A cool front will provide some relief today, keeping us from reaching the daily and monthly records that have been broken the last 3 days in a row. Tri-Cities will be in the low to mid 80’s, while higher elevations can expect mid 70’s.

Weather Change This Weekend

Conditions will continue to trend cooler Saturday with a mostly cloudy sky along with just a few stray showers possible. We can expect a better chance for scattered showers Sunday afternoon.

Significant Change Next Week

Our first good cold front arrives Monday, giving us the October-like weather that we have been craving, and while providing some beneficial rain that we desperately need. Temperatures will be cooler in the upper 60’s to low 70’s, while overnight lows will dip into the 40’s.

WJHL Weather App

Apple Users: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wjhl-weather-app/id383181663#?platform=iphone

Android Users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjhl.android.weather&hl=en_US

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf