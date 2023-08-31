Latest on Idalia

The center of Idalia is hugging the Carolina coastline as a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds near 60mph. No further strengthening is expected, but heavy flooding rain is expected through the day for eastern North Carolina. Conditions improve Friday with nice weather conditions this weekend.

Idalia Track

Idalia Rainfall totals

Mild Day

Close to home, enjoy the comfortable change today with some sunshine along with mild upper 70’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 60’s in the mountains.

Highs Today

Tonight will be extra comfy as low temperatures dip into the 50’s.

Lows Tonight

Perfect Holiday Weekend

As we head into the unofficial end of the summer season, conditions will remind us that the fall season is just around the corner. We will benefit from abundant sunshine as temperatures will be warm in the mid to upper 80’s to near 90 by Monday. Meanwhile, overnight lows will be extra nice with mid to upper 50’s.

Weekend Outlook

Hot next week

Another heat wave builds in next week with a stretch of near 90 degrees all week long.

7 Day Forecast

