Storm Team 11: Late summer warmth continues today, but expecting fall-like change this weekend

Late Summer Warmth Continues
Summer-like warmth continues today with highs near 80 to 82 in the Tri-Cities, low 70’s in the mountains.
Subtle Change Friday
A subtle increase in moisture means a few spotty showers around Friday afternoon and evening with warm upper 70’s.
Rain Threat Returns This Weekend
A cold front will finally bring some fall change, with scattered showers along with a cloudy and cooler Saturday with low 70’s in the Tri-Cities, 60’s for the higher elevations. Cold front fizzles out Sunday with just a few spotty showers Sunday afternoon.
Fall Color Change Update
Peak color is expected for elevations around 2k to 4k feet this week, while color continues to pop for lower elevations. Peak color in Tri-Cities is around 1 week away.
