Storm Team 11: Late day storms possible Sunday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, June 12, 2021

A couple more very warm and humid days before we get some humidity relief!

Humid for Now with Scattered P.M. Thunderstorms Sunday

A spotty shower is possible through the overnight with partly cloudy skies. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Some fog is possible early Sunday mainly in the mountains. Otherwise, morning sunshine will give way to a partly cloudy afternoon. Watch for hit or miss showers and thunderstorms dropping down from the north and west toward late afternoon and evening. The best chance of rain is expected across eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia. Highs in the upper 70s in the mountains, low to mid 80s in southwest Virginia and around 87 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

We’ll be in and out of the clouds Sunday night. Scattered showers and a rumble of thunder or two. Lows in the mid 60s.

Drier Week Ahead with a Drop in Humidity on the Way

Plenty of sun Monday. Very warm and muggy. It should be rain-free though. A high of 88 degrees in the Tri-Cities with low to mid 80s in southwest Virginia.

There could be a stray shower or two Tuesday and Wednesday as some upper level energy moves in from the Ohio Valley. Just a 20% chance of rain. You’ll start to notice some lower humidity. Highs in the low 80s Tuesday with upper 70s Wednesday. Lows will be in the 50s for a few days starting Wednesday morning.

Late Next Week

It should be dry Thursday and Friday. Moisture looks to start making a come back Saturday.