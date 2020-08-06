Storm Team 11: Afternoon and evening storm threat

STORM TEAM 11

Afternoon and Evening Scattered Storm Threat

After a quiet morning, expect a more active afternoon with scattered showers and storms thanks to an upper-level disturbance injecting the atmosphere with extra energy.

Rain and storms will be scattered, so no all locations will get wet all at once. Given the conditions, there could be a few strong storms possible this evening. A good way to track the storm threat is with our interactive radar

Weekend Weather

High pressure will promote some great weekend weather with an extra dose of heat as highs approach 90 both Saturday and Sunday. Rain threat will be limited both days.

