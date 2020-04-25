Storm Team 11: Late afternoon/Evening thunderstorms, some strong to severe

Storm Team 11

Saturday, April 25, 2020

Good afternoon,



Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast today. We are tracking the potential of some of these storms being strong to severe. The timing of this threat will be mid/late afternoon into the evening hours. Most of the area is under a level 1 out of 5 for severe weather, with some western counties under a level 2 out of 5. The main threat include the possibility of damaging winds and small hail within the storms. We can not rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado. High temperatures today will be near 68 degrees. Winds will pick up today out of the southeast from 10-20 mph.

Overnight the severe threat will diminish, but scattered showers stick around. Overnight lows will be near 49 degrees.



The showers will continue for most of the day on Sunday. There is a 60% chance of showers with high temperatures cooler in the mid 50s.



Sunshine returns in full swing on Monday. High temperatures will be near 63 degrees. Overnight, temperatures dip into the low 40s.



A few scattered showers are possible on Tuesday with highs nice and mild in the low 70s. Most of us will see rain return on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. Rain chances continue Thursday as highs reach the lows 60s. Friday looks to be mostly dry with high temperatures in the upper 60s.