Storm Team 11: Last warm day before fall-like change arrives this weekend

Late Day Spotty Shower

Expect subtle changes today with higher humidity and a small rain threat by the end of the day. Temperatures will be back near 80 in the Tri-Cities, upper 60’s in the mountains.

Cooler Change This Weekend

A cold front will usher in more significant fall change this weekend, with a cloudy, cooler and occasionally wet Saturday. Only a few isolated showers will be around Sunday.

Fall-Like Changes Next Week

A brief warm-up is expected early in the week with relatively dry conditions, while late week will offer wet weather and a chilly dose of fall air.

Fall Color Change Update

Peak color for elevations around 2k to 4k feet this week, while color continues to pop for lower elevations. Peak color in Tri-Cities is around 1 week away.