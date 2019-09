Storm Team 11

Sunday, September 22, 2019

Good morning!



A very warm and dry day is on tap for your Sunday. High temperatures will warm well above average in to the mid to upper 80s.



Overnight clear skies remain with lows in the upper 50s.



Monday our next weather maker moves in. This will kick off some scattered showers. Highs will be in the mid 80s.



We dry out once again for Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower 80s as well as overnight lows in the low 50s.



Have a great day!