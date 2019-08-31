Storm Team 11: Labor Day weekend full of sunshine

Storm Team 11

Saturday, August 31, 2019

A beautiful Saturday is in store today with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.



Overnight clear conditions remain with low temperatures in the low 60s.

Sunday and even into Monday the sunshine and warm afternoons stick around! A perfect Labor Day weekend is ahead.



We are continuing to monitor major Hurricane Dorian in the Atlantic. The storm is currently a category four storm. Florida is still included in the forecast cone. There is no current direct threat to the Tri-Cities.

