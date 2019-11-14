1  of  2
Storm Team 11: January-Like Cold Today

Thursday

Temperatures are not quite as cold this morning, with a nearly 10 to 15 degree difference compared to just 24 hours ago. Given the time of year, this January-like chill still requires a warm coat this morning. Temperatures will only be a few degrees warmer this afternoon, with upper 40’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 30’s in the mountains.

Weather Change Ahead

Don’t expect any drastic change with a fairly quiet weather pattern setting up the next several days. A gradual warm-up into the weekend means only subtle change from day to day. The most important part is the sunny and dry weekend along with near seasonable conditions.

