Storm Team 11: January-Like Cold Today

STORM TEAM 11
Thursday
Temperatures are not quite as cold this morning, with a nearly 10 to 15 degree difference compared to just 24 hours ago. Given the time of year, this January-like chill still requires a warm coat this morning. Temperatures will only be a few degrees warmer this afternoon, with upper 40’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 30’s in the mountains.
Weather Change Ahead
Don’t expect any drastic change with a fairly quiet weather pattern setting up the next several days. A gradual warm-up into the weekend means only subtle change from day to day. The most important part is the sunny and dry weekend along with near seasonable conditions.
WJHL Weather App
