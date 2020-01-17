Storm Team 11: January-Like Cold is Back

STORM TEAM 11

Today

January-like cold is back this morning with 20’s to low 30’s. We get to enjoy a sunny morning, but clouds roll in during the afternoon giving us a cloudy finish to Friday.

Weekend Outlook

Rain threat returns Saturday afternoon as a cold front moves into the region. Not only are we expecting widespread rain, but this system will drive in significantly colder conditions.

Icy conditions are possible over the Blue Ridge Mountains on the N.C. Side, as well as in SW VA in Smyth and Wythe counties

Deep Freeze Next Week

Get ready for the coldest weather of the winter season as temperatures will remain below freezing from Sunday evening through Wednesday morning.

