Storm Team 11: Increasing sunshine as drier, less humid air settles into region

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Friday, July 2, 2021



Summary

Soaking rain from late Thursday and early Friday morning is long gone and we’re drying out in just time for the holiday weekend. Lower humidity, lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures are in the cards through Sunday before the heat returns next week.



Clouds Gradually Move Out Today

Drier air is returning thanks to a northwest breeze at 5 to 15 mph. Increasing sunshine this afternoon. Highs in the low 70s in the mountains, low to mid 70s in southwest Virginia and upper 70s in the Tri-Cities.

Occasional clouds tonight. Otherwise, the clearing trend continues. Cooler and drier with lows in mid 50s in the Tri-Cities with low 50s in southwest Virginia.



Pleasant Saturday – Low Humidity

Plenty of sunshine Saturday with lower humidity! A delightful day for early July and any festivities. A high of 79 degrees in the Tri-Cities, low to mid 70s in southwest Virginia and upper 60s in the mountains.

Mostly clear and cool Saturday night with lows again in the low to mid 50s.



Warm and Dry Independence Day

No problems weather-wise for all the 4th of July events across our area. Mostly sunny and warmer with tolerable humidity levels. Highs in the low to mid 80s with 70s in the mountains.



Heat and Humidity Returns Next Week

The heat is on again next week with the low 90s making a come back. Humidity returns by Tuesday or Wednesday with a slight chance of showers or storms. Our next best chance of scattered thunderstorms is Thursday.