Storm Team 11: Increasing rain Thursday, Heaviest arrives late

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain late tonight. Not as cool. A low of 56 degrees.

Mostly cloudy Thursday with a 60% rain chance. Light to moderate scattered showers are expected in spots starting in the morning. Rain will get heavier later in the day and Thursday night. The high around 68 degrees.

Staying cloudy Thursday night. A soggy night with steadier rain. There is an 80% rain chance. Rainfall will be locally heavy in spots. Lows in the upper 50s.

Clouds and rain Friday morning. Rainfall totals Thursday into Friday morning could be around 1 to 2 inches in spots. Becoming partly cloudy Friday afternoon. A few scattered showers are possible during the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Warm for the weekend and mainly dry. Highs Saturday in the lower 80s.