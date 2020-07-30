Storm Team 11: Increasing rain as we go toward evening

Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Thursday, July 30, 2020
Good afternoon! Scattered showers and a few storms are possible early in the afternoon, but numerous showers and some thunderstorms are anticipated toward late afternoon and especially this evening. Abundant moisture will lead to very heavy rainfall and even the potential for flooding in spots. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
For tonight, the heaviest rainfall is expected this evening. We could still see widely scattered downpours during the overnight. The low near 70 degrees.
Another round of wet weather at times for Friday with widespread showers and thunderstorms at any time of the day through the evening. Watch for localized flooding. Highs in the lower 80s.
It looks like the weekend will stay a bit on the unsettled side, especially Saturday, when scattered showers and thunderstorms remain likely.