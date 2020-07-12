Storm Team 11: Increasing rain and storms through Sunday evening, Few may be severe

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, July 12, 2020



We’ll have a mix of sunshine and clouds especially early in the day Sunday. Spotty showers are possible during the morning hours mainly near the Kentucky/Virginia border. The high near 87 degrees, but a little cooler to the north of the Tri-Cities with the earlier onset of rain and storms. As we go throughout the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms are expected to increase. We could have a couple complexes of storm during the afternoon and evening. Exact timing is uncertain and not everyone will see the rain. There is the possibility of a couple severe storms. Damaging winds and hail in addition to very heavy rain are the primary concerns.

Scattered storms continue at times tonight through about the midnight hour with some showers during the overnight. A low of 65 degrees.

A few spotty showers are possible Monday. Morning clouds should give way to partly sunny skies toward afternoon. There is a 20 percent chance of rain. A high of 86 degrees.

Hot, sunny and dry Tuesday as we start climbing up to near 90 degrees.

Even hotter and more humid Wednesday!