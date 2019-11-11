Storm Team 11: Increasing clouds on Veterans Day with a warm afternoon before old man winter packs a punch

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Enjoy the relatively mild temperatures while they’re here. They won’t last much longer!



Mostly clear skies tonight with some high clouds moving in from the northwest late. Chilly. Low: 39



A mix of sun and clouds Monday on Veterans Day, especially during the morning, followed by increasing clouds the rest of the day. One more comfortable afternoon. Staying dry for the parades. High: 61



Overcast skies Monday night with rain by evening eventually switching to snow during the overnight and early Tuesday morning as cold air meets up with the moisture for a few hours. Low: 32

Tuesday will be an interesting day. Yes, snow showers are likely but accumulations will mainly be light. The best chance of accumulating snow looks to be from 3 – 7 AM with flurries possible until midday. As of now, we’re forecasting a Trace to 1″ of snow in the Tri-Cities with 1 to 3″ in the higher elevations. Most impressive amounts could be in the higher spots of southwest Virginia like near High Knob and they could even see a little more than 3″. These numbers are an average and could change.

The latest forecast snowfall totals as of Sunday evening remains unchanged. *These are still subject to change*

On the other hand temperatures will plummet throughout as Tuesday progresses. Highs will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s around Midnight with temps falling below freezing by afternoon. It will feel even colder with the wind so it’s important to dress in many layers!

Our coldest time will be Tuesday night/Wednesday morning with record lows in the mid teens. Wind chills are expected to be around 5 to 10°. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast as the bitterly cold temperatures continue. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 30s!

We should have a slow warm up begin by Thursday or Friday as we stay dry!

Check in Monday for an updated forecast regarding the snowfall potential.