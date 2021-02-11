Storm Team 11: Ice storm near Wise and points north through tonight with a cool rain to the south

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Thursday, February 11, 2021



Staying Wet in Tri-Cities, Icy Conditions North

Moisture has been streaming into the region since early this morning leading to a cool rain in the Tri-Cities as we stay in the 40s while a shallow layer of near freezing temperatures will increase a freezing rain threat for Kentucky and our bordering counties of southwest Virginia, especially Buchanan, Dickenson, and Wise County. Ice accumulations could range from a couple tenths of an inch to nearly a half inch especially in Kentucky down to about northern southwest Virginia through early Friday. This will be enough to cause treacherous driving conditions and some sporadic power outages. Thick ice like we’re forecasting can cause some trees to weaken and fall. That’s why the National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for those areas.



Parts of Russell, Tazewell and maybe even Lee County may get a light glaze of ice, up to a tenth of an inch.

Cloudy and damp tonight. Evening rain tapers late. The ice threat will continue to the north of the Tri-Cities and also start including the North Carolina High Country to maybe Wythe County. Lows in the 30s to near 40 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

Cloudy and Cool

After drizzle early Friday, the rest of the day looks drier although mainly cloudy. Limited sunshine is possible. Highs in the 40s thanks to the cloud cover. Lows Friday night in the upper 30s.

Weekend Changes

Rain will once again spread into the region Saturday with a wet and cool start to the weekend. There may be another potential for ice northwest and northeast of the Tri-Cities. Highs in the 40s with lots of cloud cover, mid 30s in the mountains. Sunday looks drier. After a chance of rain or a wintry mix early, it’s dry the rest of Valentine’s Day. Highs in the lower 40s as clouds mix with some sun.



More Wet Weather Next Week

An active weather pattern remains in place early next week with additional rain likely Monday into Tuesday. There may be a few periods of a wintry mix during this time frame as highs stay in the 40s with lows in the 30s. Skies should turn partly sunny Tuesday.

Drier Mid Next Week

We should dry out Wednesday. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s, which is pretty typical for mid-February.