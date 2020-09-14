Storm Team 11: Hurricane Sally to impact the gulf coast

by: Storm Team 11

(WJHL)- Sally has officially become a hurricane located just south of the northern gulf coast, about 140 miles south of the Mississippi River.

Sally is expected to continue to intensify before making landfall Tuesday.

Heavy rain will be a major impact along the gulf coast, anywhere from Gulport to Biloxi, with as much as 10 to 20 inches possible.

As the remnants of Sally move inland towards Appalachia, the heavies of rain looks to stay south of the Tri-Cities given the current track.

A heavier swath of 3″ to 6″will be possible from Charlotte to Atlanta.

