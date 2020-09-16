Storm Team 11: Hurricane Sally makes landfall early this morning

Hurricane Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores Alabama early this morning as a category 2 hurricane. Deadly flooding from storm surge and heavy rain continues to impact the panhandle of Florida this morning.

Flooding rain is likely along the gulf coast today, while watching the flood potential well inland in the coming days.

Given the latest shift in the track of Sally, rainfall amounts will be minimal in the Tri-Cities, while areas in N.C could see as much as 1″ to 3″.

Flood risk will stay well south of the Tri-Cities, with the greatest risk for flooding highlighted in red which includes areas near Atlanta to Charlotte.

