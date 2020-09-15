Storm Team 11: Hurricane Sally expected to make landfall along the gulf coast tonight

Sally continues to spin very lowly northward and is expected to officially make landfall late Tuesday night near Gulport, MS with heavy flooding rain, high winds, and significant storm surge.

Heavy rain is likely with Sally, with 1 to 2 feet of water along the immediate coast, while inland flooding is also likely with the remnants spreading north and east towards Atlanta and Charlotte.

Closer to the Tri-Cities, the heaviest of rain is expected to stay south of the Tri-Cities Thursday, although flooding rain will be possible over the Blue Ridge Mountains especially on the N.C side. The main flood threat is possible in western and southwestern N.C Thursday into Thursday night.

Little to no impact is expected in SW VA and eastern and southeastern KY. What will impact us is some incredible Fall-like weather this weekend, the latest forecast is here