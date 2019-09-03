Storm Team 11: Hurricane Dorian likely to threaten Coastal Carolinas

Hurricane Dorian

Dorian remains a powerful hurricane that continues to spin right off the east coast of Florida, essentially stationary over the last 24 hours. A slow and steady turn to the north is expected which will spare Florida’s east coast from a direct impact. While Florida will likely miss a direct impact, residents along the east coast will still be impacted by the outer rain bands of Dorian, producing squally weather at times. In addition, coastal flooding will be a concern with rising tides the next few days.

Longer-term impacts point to the Carolinas as a potential direct impact. It is still unclear whether Dorian will actually make landfall in the Carolinas. Despite the uncertainty, residents along the coast need to pay close attention to changes in the forecast the next few days, while preparing for at least some impacts later in the week.