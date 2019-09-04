Storm Team 11: Hurricane Dorian Taking Aim at the Carolinas

Hurricane Dorian

The center of Dorian remains offshore of the NE coast of Florida this morning with the worst of the wind remaining over open waters. Intensification is possible today and the next few days as Dorian finally makes a more significant move to the north, churning over the warm waters of the gulf stream. This poses an increasing threat to the Carolinas in the next few days. The center of the storm is expected to be near the S.C. coast tomorrow morning, with a northeast turn into the N.C. coast Friday.

Significant impacts are expected from Charleston to the Outer Banks, starting with rising waters along the coast. A storm surge will likely lead to flooding tonight into Thursday, while heavy rain will increase flood threat further inland. With the forecast track very close to the coast, strong hurricane force winds are also possible. Hurricane warnings have been posted for much of the Carolina coast.