Storm Team 11: Hurricane Dorian nearing the Carolina Coastline

Hurricane Dorian

Dorian has intensified some this morning on the approach to the Carolina coastline with maximum sustained winds near 115 mph, a category 3 storm. The center remains very near Charleston, with hurricane force winds expected to impact the coast today.

In addition to the wind, storm surge of up to 4 to 8 feet will cause significant coastal flooding. Inland flooding will also become a problem with several inches expected over the 24 hours across around coastal communities, as well as inland areas.

Dorian will parallel the S.C. and N.C. coast today and tomorrow, with a potential landfall over eastern N.C. and the Outer Banks Friday.