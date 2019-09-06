Storm Team 11: Hurricane Dorian making landfall along Outer Banks this morning

Hurricane Dorian
Dorian’s eye moved across the Outer Banks early this morning, making landfall as a category 1 storm. High winds and heavy rain continue to batter the coastline, as well as inland areas of SE Virginia and eastern NC. The flood risk remains high through the morning into the early afternoon hours.
Dorian’s wind field means hurricane force winds along the coast, with tropical storm force winds reaching inland areas.
Dorian picks up forward speed, with a track into the open waters today into the weekend.