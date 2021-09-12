Storm Team 11: Humidity returning ahead of mid to late week rain chance

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, September 12, 2021



Summary

A ridge of high pressure from the surface all the way up will be centered right over us Monday allowing for a hot, dry day even as the humidity continues to rise. From there, rain chances are expected to slowly increase a little each day from mid to late week.



Hot and Quiet Tonight and Monday

Mainly clear and milder tonight. A low between 60 and 62 degrees in most spots with some mid 50s in the mountains.



Mostly sunny and hazy Monday. Hot and humid but rain-free. Highs generally in the mid to upper 80s, around 88 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



A few clouds Monday night. Mild with a lows in the low 60s.



Mainly Dry Tuesday

Partly cloudy and hot Tuesday. A stray shower or thundershower is possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Gradual Rise in Rain Potential Mid to Late Week

Tropical Storm Nicholas formed today in the southern Gulf of Mexico in a region known as the Bay of Campeche. It will head northward and go up the east coast of Texas for at least the next few days. Rain is the big concern there as it is forecast to slow to a crawl providing heavy rain and flooding for east Texas and southwest Louisiana.

This will open up the Gulf of Mexico eventually transporting moisture our direction. We may see spotty showers as early as Wednesday. At this point, it looks more likely that we’ll see occasional scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday, Friday and perhaps into Saturday depending on the upper level pattern around Nicholas. Confidence isn’t real high yet so stay tuned, but if that moisture makes it up toward us, the pattern may support slow moving rains and some storms late week for us. More cloud cover at times also means highs will generally stay in the mid 80s for the Tri-Cities and lows in the mid 60s.