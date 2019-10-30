Storm Team 11 hourly trick-or-treat forecast calls for rain, wind

(WJHL)- The Trick or Treat Forecast will be quite spooky Thursday afternoon and evening.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon with clouds, rain, and wind for the late afternoon into the evening hours.

Temperatures will turn colder through the late afternoon into the evening as the rain begins to diminish by 9 to 10 pm.

The winds will pick up with gusts to 20 to 30 mph possible.

