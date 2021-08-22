Storm Team 11: Hot with very little to no rain

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, August 22, 2021



Summary

A ridge of high pressure moves directly overhead later today, Monday and even Tuesday keeping us high and dry thanks to a process called subsidence. Temperatures are expected to be about 3-5 degrees above average. Once the ridge breaks down mid-week, some moisture gets the go ahead to return thanks to a southerly flow.



Sunday Sunshine, Heat and Passing Clouds

Fog in spots early otherwise partly to mostly sunny skies are in the forecast. A stray shower is possible in east Tennessee with a better chance of a few spotty showers in western North Carolina while the bulk of the moisture stays to our south closer to Charlotte. A high near 90 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid 80s in most of southwest Virginia and near 80 degrees in the mountains.



The full moon will light up the sky tonight with mostly clear skies. It rises just after sunset. Mild with a low in the low 60s in most places, near 65 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



Hot and Dry Start to the Workweek

Abundant sunshine Monday. Hot and steamy with no rain. Highs in the mid to upper 80s in southwest Virginia, 91 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



Perhaps a degree or two hotter Tuesday with plenty of sun. A stray shower at best.



Rain Chances Return Mid to Late Week

Partly cloudy Wednesday. Still hot and humid but we’ll also see the returning potential for scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Thursday might feature a slightly better chance before we see fewer storms Friday as we’re in between systems.