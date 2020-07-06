Storm Team 11: Hot with spotty storm chance Monday

(WJHL) — As we continue to spring into summer, the focus of gardening starts to change. Andrew Valk with Evergreen of Johnson City says you should be cognizant of how you water this time of year.

"The best thing you can do right now, truthfully is water, a heavy deep watering," he explained.

He strongly recommends watering in the morning. Otherwise, less is more when it comes to work in the garden.

"The plant — whether it's a tree, shrub, annual, a vegetable, a perennial — has a lot of stress, environmental stresses, on it," Valk explained. "You want to minimize what you really do to try to conserve what you can do so whether that's conserve moisture, conserve growth, conserve or prolong bloom time."