Storm Team 11: Hot with another rain-free day expected Sunday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Saturday, August 8, 2020

Good evening!

Just a few clouds around tonight with comfortable temperatures overnight. The low at 62 degrees.

Plenty of sun for Sunday. A hot and rain-free day expected once again. The high near 90 degrees.

A slow increase in clouds late Sunday night with a stray shower possible. A low of 64 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected Monday. Our next weather maker may be approaching from the west and could be close enough to spark some widely scattered storms. Right now, there is a 30% chance of rain. A high of 88 degrees.

It looks we may have a better chance of scattered showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!