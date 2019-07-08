Storm Team 11: Hot with a few showers and storms

Storm Team 11

Temperatures will be the big story today, as highs will be in the upper 80s, near 90 degrees. There is a 30% chance of seeing a shower or storm today, otherwise, partly cloudy skies.

Tonight rain chances will decrease heading into the overnight hours with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be typical summer-like days with highs the upper 80s and slight rain chances in the afternoon.

Thursday the next system will push into the area to help enhance rain chances.

Have a great week!