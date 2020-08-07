Storm Team 11: Hot weekend with not much rain around

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Thursday, August 6, 2020

Partly cloudy skies tonight for a 50% chance of rain through the evening hours. Lows in the mid 60s.

For Friday, there will be partly cloudy skies with another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms especially during the afternoon and evening. High 87

A few showers early Friday night with some passing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Saturday will feature sunny to partly cloudy skies. Hot, humid and rain-free with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

There is a slight chance of a shower or Sunday especially in the mountains.