Storm Team 11: Hot weekend with a few storms possible Saturday

Storm Team 11

Happy Friday!

Scattered showers and storms will decrease in coverage later into the evening. Overnight, expect variable cloudiness with a low near 63 degrees.

A front moves in tomorrow. This will kick off just a few showers and storms. There is a 20% chance of rain. Most of us stay dry with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s tomorrow.

Partly cloudy skies continue overnight Saturday with a low temperature near 62 degees.

Lots of sunshine will be around Sunday with a high temperature near 87 degrees.

The sunshine and heat continues into the start of the next work week. The next best chance at rain moves back in on Wednesday with the next system. This will bring some cooler temperatures for the end of the next work week.

Have a great weekend!