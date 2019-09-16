Storm Team 11: Hot Start to the Week

STORM TEAM 11
Monday
What a perfect Monday morning with cooler 50’s across the region. A quick warm-up this morning will lead to another hot afternoon, with low to mid 80’s around midday, and highs near 90 in the Tri-Cities, 80’s for the higher elevations.
Weekday Outlook
Another cold front arrives tonight into tomorrow which will put an end to the extreme hot weather. Temperatures will be trending cooler into the low to mid 80’s mid-week, with upper 70’s to low 80’s in the mountains.
