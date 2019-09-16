Storm Team 11: Hot Start to the Week

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Mostly clear skies with cooler and pleasant temperatures overnight. Low: 56

Dry air cools efficiently and also heats up efficiently. Given all the sunshine expected Monday along with the dry conditions, the afternoon looks hot. High: 91

Partly cloudy and mild Monday with a few showers possible. Low: 63″

A mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a 20% rain chance at this point. High: 88

Rain chances look relatively low for most of the week as temperatures run near to above average. The coolest afternoons look to be Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with highs between 80 and 84 degrees.

An early call for next weekend calls for a dry and toasty last weekend of summer.

Take care!