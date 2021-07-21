Storm Team 11: Hot, dry and hazy Thursday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Summary

Hazy skies likely return for at least the next day or two. It will feel like the Dog Days of Summer for the foreseeable future. Rain chances look minimal through Friday and even the beginning of the weekend with a better chance of some showers early next week.

Nice Tonight

Hazy and comfortable tonight. Lows in the low 60s for most of us with mid to upper 50s in the mountains and in southwest Virginia.

The Heat is On Late Week

Hazy sunshine likely returns Thursday along with the heat. Humidity will still be tolerable. Not too humid. Highs near 90 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid 80s in most of southwest Virginia, near 80 degrees in the mountains.

More of the same Friday. Just an outside chance of a shower in the mountains.

More Humid with a Few Storms This Weekend

There is the potential of a few spotty showers and maybe a storm Saturday, mainly in the mountains. Sunday’s rain chance goes up a smidge. We’re just expecting widely scattered storms as more humidity returns once again. Hotter this weekend with highs between 90 and 92 degrees.

Early Next Week

Our best rain chance looks to be Monday perhaps into Tuesday with scattered and thunderstorms. The heat is sticking around next week!