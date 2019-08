Storm Team 11

Saturday, August 17, 2019

Good morning!



Plenty of sunshine is in store for today. Highs will be in the upper 80s into the 90s.



Overnight mostly clear conditions are in the forecast with a low near 64 degrees.



Sunday will be another hot and sunny one with highs once again near 90 degrees.



To start your next work week rain chances will be on the rise as the next weather maker moves in.



Enjoy all the sunshine this weekend!