Storm Team 11

Sunday, August 11, 2019



Today is looking to be beautiful, hot and dry. We will warm up into the lower 90s today with plenty of sunshine.



Overnight, mostly clear conditions remain with lows in the mid 60s.



Monday we begin to see slight changes with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures once again will be in the low 90s.





Our next system moves in mid week to increase rain chances.



Have a great Sunday!