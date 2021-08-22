Storm Team 11: Hot and rain-free start to the workweek

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, August 22, 2021



Summary

The ridge of high pressure we’ve been talking about all weekend is still building just to our west and will move overhead Monday. It will stick around through Tuesday before starting to break down. That means rain chances stay out of the picture until Wednesday when a few of us start seeing storms. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms at times late week into next weekend.



Clear and Quiet Night

Enjoy the full moon tonight under a mostly clear sky. It rises in the east-southeast sky around 8:45, just after sunset. Mild with areas of fog developing late. Lows in the low 60s in most spots, near 65 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

Hot and Rain-Free at the Beginning of the Workweek

Lots of sunshine and no rain in the forecast Monday and most likely Tuesday. Maybe a stray mountain shower Tuesday at best. It will be hot and steamy with a high between 90 and 92 degrees in the Tri-Cities both days, mid 80s to near 90 degrees in southwest Virginia and near 80 degrees in the mountains.



Rain Chances Creep Back in Mid to Late Week

A few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening on an otherwise hot day. We have a 30% chance of rain at this point. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Thursday may be our best rain chance with scattered showers and thunderstorms a little more likely as a south to southeast wind flow brings back the moisture to our region. This looks to more or less continue through next weekend, which means a little less heat. However, some days may have fewer storms than others. Stay tuned!