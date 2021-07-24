Storm Team 11: Hot and more humid this weekend

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, July 24, 2021



Summary

A heat wave is in place this weekend and through most of next week. Most days we’ll have highs at least near 90 degrees along with plenty of humidity. A majority of the weekend will be dry with a brief spike in rain chances early next week.



Dry for Almost All of Us to Start to the Weekend

Partly cloudy and hot on this Saturday. Hazy skies continue at times due to smoke in the atmosphere. More humid. A few thunderstorms mainly in North Carolina. There is a 20% chance of rain. A high of 91 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid to upper 80s in most of southwest Virginia.



Partly to at times mostly cloudy tonight. It won’t be as cool. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Thunderstorms in Spots Sunday

A mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with some widely scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. Still a bit hazy and humid. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s but it will feel hotter than that with the humidity in place.

Best Chance of Rain Monday

Our next weather maker moves in from the north Sunday night into Monday increasing the clouds and moisture. There is a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday at any time of the day. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. The rain should end Tuesday, perhaps early in the day.

Heating Up Again Midweek

The heat again becomes the focus Wednesday and even Thursday of next week.