Storm Team 11: Hot and Humid with a Few Scattered Storms

We hold on to the extra heat and humidity of early July today, with temperatures back near 90 this afternoon. With an incoming upper-level disturbance, we can expect a few spotty showers and storms beginning around mid-afternoon, with additional spotty storms into this evening. A few heavy downpours, gusty winds and lightning are possible with these isolated storms.

Storm chances are likely to rise as we move into a slightly more favorable set-up for developing afternoon and evening showers and storms. Meanwhile, temperatures will remain consistently hot in the upper 80’s.

The day will start off dry with plenty of morning sunshine. Afternoon heating of the day will set the stage for scattered showers and storms. Conditions will not be a washout, but do expect some scattered heavy downpours during the late afternoon and evening hours.

