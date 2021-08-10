Storm Team 11: Hot and Humid with spotty morning showers, scattered afternoon storms

Hot and Humid

With added moisture in the atmosphere, a few spotty showers and storms will be possible this morning. Scattered showers and storms will continue developing around the region with the rain threat shifting into the mountains later today. Not all locations will see the rain today, but all of us will feel the heat and humidity as temperatures rise to near 90 in the Tri-Cities, low 80’s in the mountains.

Daily Dose of Scattered Storms

A better chance for rain and storms is expected in and around the Tri-Cities Wednesday as rain and storms get an earlier start in the day. Additional scattered showers and storms are expected to evolve during the afternoon with some heavy downpours.

This Weekend

Typical summer weather is expected with hot and humid conditions along with developing scattered showers and storms each afternoon both Saturday and Sunday.

