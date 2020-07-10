Storm Team 11: Hot and humid with scattered to numerous storms returning this afternoon and evening

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Friday, July 10, 2020



Good morning! It will be a hot and humid day with a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected to develop and move in from the west especially this afternoon and evening. There is a 60% chance of rain. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Mostly cloudy skies tonight as showers and thunderstorms continue well after sunset. A low of 66 degrees.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Saturday. Not as humid with only a 20% chance of a shower or storm. The high around 86 degrees.

A better chance of scattered storms are possible again Sunday, especially during the second half of the day.

Next week is trending hotter and drier, especially after Monday.