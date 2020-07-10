LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

Storm Team 11: Hot and humid with scattered to numerous storms returning this afternoon and evening

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Friday, July 10, 2020

Good morning! It will be a hot and humid day with a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected to develop and move in from the west especially this afternoon and evening. There is a 60% chance of rain. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Mostly cloudy skies tonight as showers and thunderstorms continue well after sunset. A low of 66 degrees.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Saturday. Not as humid with only a 20% chance of a shower or storm. The high around 86 degrees.

A better chance of scattered storms are possible again Sunday, especially during the second half of the day. 

Next week is trending hotter and drier, especially after Monday. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss