Storm Team 11: Hot and humid with mainly a mountain storm threat

Seasonable Summer Weather
Beautiful summer weather continues today with more sunshine and warmer temperatures with a few scattered afternoon storms mainly impacting the mountains.
Thursday looks very similar to today, with sunshine and a late afternoon storm threat focused mainly over the higher elevations.
Widespread Rain Threat
Look for more of a widespread rain threat Friday and potentially into Saturday as the rain threat increases by the end of the week.
Weekend Outlook
Scattered rain threat Saturday, with isolated storms Sunday.
