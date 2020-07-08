Storm Team 11: Hot and humid with mainly a mountain storm threat

STORM TEAM 11

Seasonable Summer Weather

Beautiful summer weather continues today with more sunshine and warmer temperatures with a few scattered afternoon storms mainly impacting the mountains.

Thursday looks very similar to today, with sunshine and a late afternoon storm threat focused mainly over the higher elevations.

Widespread Rain Threat

Look for more of a widespread rain threat Friday and potentially into Saturday as the rain threat increases by the end of the week.

Weekend Outlook

Scattered rain threat Saturday, with isolated storms Sunday.

