Storm Team 11: Hot and humid with developing storms this evening into tonight

Hot Afternoon, Evening Storm Threat 

With our first full day of summer, get ready for more heat today as high temperatures near 90.  This added heat and humidity will fuel some storms that will be developing later this evening through tonight.  There is a low potential for a few strong to severe storms late this evening.  

Soggy Tuesday Morning 

Rain and a few storms will be likely as a cold front moves through Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler in the low to mid 70’s. 

Perfect Summer Weather Mid-Week 

Weather is expected to be perfect with sunshine and comfortably cool nights, followed by sunny and pleasant afternoons.  

Weekend Outlook 

Our weather pattern is expected to favor an increasing chance for showers and storms this weekend. Rain chances only look isolated Saturday, with scattered showers and storms Sunday.  

