Storm Team 11: Beautiful summer day with sunshine and some slow-moving super soakers

STORM TEAM 11

P.M. Storm Threat Today

Nice summer day ahead with plenty of morning sunshine followed by a hot and humid afternoon as highs approach the upper 80’s. A few storms will also be developing starting mid-afternoon, while the slow moving nature of summer storms means the potential for heavy rain.

Unsettled Weather Pattern

Look for an increasing chance for rain this week, with a daily dose of scattered storms each and every day. Although the days ahead will not be a complete wash-out, there will be rain and storms more prevalent in the coming days.

