Storm Team 11: Hot and humid with an afternoon and evening storm threat

Hot and Humid with Afternoon Storms

The extra heat and humidity continues today with another afternoon likely in the 90’s. With so much heat and humidity, the atmosphere becomes increasingly unstable, with the potential for a few strong to severe storms during the evening hours.

Latest radar view is available here

Increasing Storm Threat

A more favorable set-up for rain and storms is expected Wednesday afternoon and Thursday. More of a widespread rain threat will keep temperatures out of the 90’s.

Weekend Outlook

Drier air moves in this weekend which means more sunshine. The heat starts to build back Sunday and into early next week with more 90’s. Rain threat looks minimal, with maybe a few stray mountain showers.

Download WJHL Weather App