Storm Team 11: Hot and humid with a few showers and storms

Storm Team 11

Happy Tuesday!

Another hot and humid day is expected today with highs in the upper 80s, close to 90 degrees. There is a 30% chance of some afternoon showers and storms. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies.

Tonight there is a 20% chance of seeing and isolated shower with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be near 67 degrees.

Wednesday rain chances increase to 50% with more coverage of afternoon showers and storms. High again will be in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Thursday rain chances bump up again to 60%, then decrease just in time for the weekend. Highs in the upper 80s continue.

Have a great day!