Storm Team 11: Hot and Humid, Isolated Showers and Storms

STORM TEAM 11

Monday

A weak weather maker will drift through the region today with some added moisture to the air making it feel more humid. This subtle increase in moisture means an isolated storm threat this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will remain hot with low 90’s in the Tri-Cities, low 80’s in the mountains.

Weekday Outlook

An increasing rain threat in the coming days means temperatures will be trending downward. A scattered rain threat is expected starting mid-week, with rain and storms becoming more likely late in the week, with Friday as potentially the wettest day. Conditions will dry out for the upcoming weekend along with comfortable conditions.

